Royals host Texas Rangers, look to end home losing streak

Texas Rangers (11-6, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-14, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (2-1, 2.87 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (1-1, 7.88 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Royals -112, Rangers -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers looking to end their eight-game home losing streak.

Kansas City is 4-14 overall and 1-11 in home games. The Royals have a 3-12 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Texas has a 5-3 record in road games and an 11-6 record overall. The Rangers have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.52.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Rangers are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino leads the Royals with three home runs while slugging .508. Bobby Witt Jr. is 14-for-42 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien leads Texas with four home runs while slugging .500. Semien is 13-for-41 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .222 batting average, 6.53 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (wrist), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jon Gray: day-to-day (forearm), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .