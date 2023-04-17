Royals take home losing streak into matchup against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (9-6, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-12, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom (0-0); Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -209, Royals +174; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Texas Rangers looking to stop a six-game home losing streak.

Kansas City has gone 1-9 at home and 4-12 overall. The Royals have a 3-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas is 3-3 in road games and 9-6 overall. The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .403.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jon Gray: day-to-day (forearm), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .