Rangers meet the Royals with 1-0 series lead

Kansas City Royals (3-8) vs. Texas Rangers (6-4)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Rangers: Jacob deGrom (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -277, Royals +227; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, leading the series 1-0.

Texas had a 68-94 record overall and a 34-47 record in home games last season. The Rangers averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .238 and slugging .395.

Kansas City went 65-96 overall and 26-54 in road games last season. The Royals averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244 and slugging .380.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals: 3-7, .000 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

