Rangers begin 3-game series at home against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (3-7) vs. Texas Rangers (5-4)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -168, Royals +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Kansas City Royals on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Texas had a 68-94 record overall and a 34-47 record in home games last season. The Rangers slugged .395 as a team last season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

Kansas City went 65-96 overall and 26-54 on the road a season ago. The Royals batted .244 as a team in the 2022 season with a .687 OPS.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (lat), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .