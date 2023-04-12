Royals enter matchup against the Rangers on losing streak

Kansas City Royals (3-9, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (7-4, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (0-0); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -178, Royals +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals aim to break a three-game slide with a victory against the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 7-4 overall and 6-2 at home. The Rangers have a 6-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City has a 3-9 record overall and a 2-3 record in road games. The Royals have a 2-7 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Royals: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

ADVERTISEMENT

INJURIES: Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .