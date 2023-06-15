AP NEWS
Angels play the Rangers with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated PressJune 15, 2023 GMT

Los Angeles Angels (38-32, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (42-25, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (9-2, 2.49 ERA, .98 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -141, Angels +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 22-11 at home and 42-25 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .456 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Los Angeles has gone 18-18 on the road and 38-32 overall. The Angels have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .432.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leody Taveras has a .305 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 11 doubles, two triples and six home runs. Corey Seager is 16-for-40 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Ohtani leads the Angels with 37 extra base hits (13 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs). Zach Neto is 9-for-27 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

    Angels: 8-2, .231 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

    INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: day-to-day (blister), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (side), Gio Urshela: day-to-day (back), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

