Angels play the Rangers with 2-1 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (38-32, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (42-25, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (9-2, 2.49 ERA, .98 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -141, Angels +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 22-11 at home and 42-25 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .456 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Los Angeles has gone 18-18 on the road and 38-32 overall. The Angels have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .432.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leody Taveras has a .305 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 11 doubles, two triples and six home runs. Corey Seager is 16-for-40 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 37 extra base hits (13 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs). Zach Neto is 9-for-27 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 8-2, .231 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: day-to-day (blister), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (side), Gio Urshela: day-to-day (back), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .