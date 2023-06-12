Rangers host the Angels to open 4-game series
Los Angeles Angels (36-31, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-23, first in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (3-1, 5.62 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (5-1, 2.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -159, Angels +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a four-game series.
Texas is 41-23 overall and 21-9 at home. The Rangers are 32-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Los Angeles is 16-17 in road games and 36-31 overall. The Angels rank fifth in MLB play with 92 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.
Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has nine home runs, 28 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .296 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 18-for-43 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.
Miller anchors 1-hitter, Mariners top Marlins 8-1 as Arraez's average dips to .391
Reds recover from Perez's tying homer in 9th, beat reeling Royals 5-4 in 10
Ohtani's 2nd HR leads off 12th as Angels rally for 9-6 win at Rangers
Langeliers' 3-run double sends MLB-worst A's past MLB-best Rays for season-high 6th straight win
Shohei Ohtani has 12 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 13-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs
Angels: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.