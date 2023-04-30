Rangers meet the Yankees with 2-1 series lead

New York Yankees (15-13, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (16-11, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (3-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (3-1, 2.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -123, Rangers +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the New York Yankees.

Texas is 16-11 overall and 10-5 in home games. The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.48.

New York has a 15-13 record overall and a 6-6 record in road games. The Yankees are 12-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has six doubles and five home runs for the Rangers. Ezequiel Duran is 13-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI while hitting .244 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .277 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jake Bauers: day-to-day (undisclosed), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Judge: day-to-day (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .