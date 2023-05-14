Rangers face the Athletics leading series 2-1

Texas Rangers (24-15, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (9-32, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (2-3, 5.25 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Athletics: Drew Rucinski (0-3, 8.16 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -146, Athletics +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics leading the series 2-1.

Oakland has a 9-32 record overall and a 4-17 record in home games. The Athletics are 6-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Texas has gone 12-9 on the road and 24-15 overall. The Rangers rank eighth in MLB play with 51 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 18 extra base hits (seven doubles and 11 home runs). JJ Bleday is 12-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has nine doubles and seven home runs while hitting .288 for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 11-for-45 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .