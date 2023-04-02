Rangers try to sweep series against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (0-2) vs. Texas Rangers (2-0)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0); Rangers: Martin Perez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -120, Phillies +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will look to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Texas went 68-94 overall and 34-47 at home a season ago. The Rangers pitching staff put up a 4.22 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

Philadelphia went 87-75 overall and 40-41 in road games a season ago. The Phillies pitching staff had a 3.97 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Rangers: Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (lat), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (leg), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .