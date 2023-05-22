Rangers bring 3-game win streak into game against the Pirates

Texas Rangers (29-17, first in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (4-0, 1.69 ERA, .88 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-2, 5.63 ERA, 2.38 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -138, Pirates +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has an 11-11 record in home games and a 24-22 record overall. The Pirates have a 17-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Texas is 29-17 overall and 13-9 on the road. The Rangers have gone 23-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 15 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 7-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 9-for-33 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .219 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rangers: 7-3, .295 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: day-to-day (forearm), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .