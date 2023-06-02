AP NEWS
Rangers host the Mariners, aim to continue home win streak

By The Associated PressJune 2, 2023 GMT

Seattle Mariners (29-27, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (35-20, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-2, 2.69 ERA, .99 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (5-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -120, Rangers +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Texas is 35-20 overall and 16-8 in home games. Rangers hitters have a collective .451 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

Seattle has gone 12-12 on the road and 29-27 overall. The Mariners have gone 21-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia is third on the Rangers with 23 extra base hits (nine doubles and 14 home runs). Josh Jung is 18-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Julio Rodriguez has 10 home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .246 for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 12-for-44 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .285 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

    Mariners: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

    INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Ezequiel Duran: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

