Rangers host the Mariners, aim to continue home win streak

Seattle Mariners (29-27, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (35-20, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-2, 2.69 ERA, .99 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (5-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -120, Rangers +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Texas is 35-20 overall and 16-8 in home games. Rangers hitters have a collective .451 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

Seattle has gone 12-12 on the road and 29-27 overall. The Mariners have gone 21-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia is third on the Rangers with 23 extra base hits (nine doubles and 14 home runs). Josh Jung is 18-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 10 home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .246 for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 12-for-44 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .285 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Ezequiel Duran: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .