Semien leads Rangers against the Mariners after 4-hit game

Seattle Mariners (29-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (37-20, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-2, 3.00 ERA, .75 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (7-2, 2.42 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -149, Mariners +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners after Marcus Semien’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Texas has gone 18-8 at home and 37-20 overall. The Rangers have a 32-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Seattle has a 29-29 record overall and a 12-14 record on the road. The Mariners are 20-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia ranks third on the Rangers with 23 extra base hits (nine doubles and 14 home runs). Josh Jung is 15-for-39 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 17 doubles and five home runs while hitting .265 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 16-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .298 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .226 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .