Semien leads Rangers against the Mariners after 4-hit game
Seattle Mariners (29-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (37-20, first in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-2, 3.00 ERA, .75 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (7-2, 2.42 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -149, Mariners +128; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners after Marcus Semien’s four-hit game on Saturday.
Texas has gone 18-8 at home and 37-20 overall. The Rangers have a 32-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
Seattle has a 29-29 record overall and a 12-14 record on the road. The Mariners are 20-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 4-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia ranks third on the Rangers with 23 extra base hits (nine doubles and 14 home runs). Josh Jung is 15-for-39 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.
Las Vegas ballpark pitch revives debate over public funding for sports stadiums
Aaron Judge stars as New York Yankees beat Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3
Sandercock leads Florida State past Washington 3-1, into Women's College World Series semifinals
Will Brennan's rare homer against Sonny Gray gives Guardians a 4-2 win over Twins
Ty France has 17 doubles and five home runs while hitting .265 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 16-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .298 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs
Mariners: 5-5, .226 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 16 runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.