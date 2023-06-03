AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Rangers host the Mariners on 4-game home win streak

By The Associated PressJune 3, 2023 GMT

Seattle Mariners (29-28, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (36-20, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-0); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (4-3, 3.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -153, Mariners +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the Seattle Mariners.

Texas is 36-20 overall and 17-8 in home games. The Rangers are 20-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle has a 12-13 record in road games and a 29-28 record overall. The Mariners have the third-best team ERA in the majors at 3.62.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has 16 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 17-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

MLB

  • Brewers call up Jon Singleton, putting him back in majors for 1st time since 2015

  • Betts hits 2 HRs, Kershaw beats Yankees for 1st time in Dodgers' 8-4 win

  • Clayton Kershaw beats Yankees for 1st time in Dodgers’ 8-4 win

  • Kilfoyl throws 3-hitter as Oklahoma St eliminates Utah from Women's College World Series

    • Ty France has 16 doubles, five home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .257 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 16-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

    Mariners: 6-4, .213 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by five runs

    INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Ezequiel Duran: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Mariners: Marco Gonzales: day-to-day (forearm), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.