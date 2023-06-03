Rangers host the Mariners on 4-game home win streak

Seattle Mariners (29-28, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (36-20, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-0); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (4-3, 3.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -153, Mariners +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the Seattle Mariners.

Texas is 36-20 overall and 17-8 in home games. The Rangers are 20-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle has a 12-13 record in road games and a 29-28 record overall. The Mariners have the third-best team ERA in the majors at 3.62.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has 16 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 17-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 16 doubles, five home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .257 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 16-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .213 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Ezequiel Duran: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Marco Gonzales: day-to-day (forearm), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .