Garcia leads Rangers against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (25-37, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (40-20, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.55 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (6-1, 2.51 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -145, Cardinals +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the St. Louis Cardinals after Adolis Garcia had four hits on Tuesday in a 6-4 win over the Cardinals.

Texas has a 21-8 record in home games and a 40-20 record overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .462 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

St. Louis has a 13-21 record in road games and a 25-37 record overall. The Cardinals are third in the NL with 84 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 15 home runs while slugging .515. Marcus Semien is 15-for-44 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .291 batting average, and has 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 27 RBI. Lars Nootbaar is 9-for-34 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .320 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Cardinals: 2-8, .193 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .