    Cardinals aim to end slide in matchup with the Rangers

    By The Associated PressJune 6, 2023 GMT

    St. Louis Cardinals (25-36, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (39-20, first in the AL West)

    Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (4-1, 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -152, Cardinals +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals head into the matchup against the Texas Rangers after losing four straight games.

    Texas has a 20-8 record at home and a 39-20 record overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.62 ERA, which ranks third in the majors.

    St. Louis is 13-20 in road games and 25-36 overall. The Cardinals have hit 81 total home runs to rank fifth in MLB play.

    The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 48 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 16-for-45 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Paul Goldschmidt has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 RBI for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 6-for-31 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .320 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

    Cardinals: 3-7, .191 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

    INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

