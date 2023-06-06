Cardinals aim to end slide in matchup with the Rangers

St. Louis Cardinals (25-36, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (39-20, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (4-1, 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -152, Cardinals +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals head into the matchup against the Texas Rangers after losing four straight games.

Texas has a 20-8 record at home and a 39-20 record overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.62 ERA, which ranks third in the majors.

St. Louis is 13-20 in road games and 25-36 overall. The Cardinals have hit 81 total home runs to rank fifth in MLB play.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 48 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 16-for-45 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 RBI for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 6-for-31 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .320 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .191 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .