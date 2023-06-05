Cardinals face the Rangers looking to end road skid

St. Louis Cardinals (25-35, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (38-20, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-1, 6.15 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (6-1, 4.43 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -133, Cardinals +113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to the Texas Rangers looking to stop a four-game road losing streak.

Texas has a 19-8 record in home games and a 38-20 record overall. The Rangers have gone 33-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis has a 13-19 record on the road and a 25-35 record overall. The Cardinals have a 6-13 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Rangers with a .303 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI. Josh Jung is 16-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with 14 home runs while slugging .551. Paul Goldschmidt is 13-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .311 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Leody Taveras: day-to-day (knee), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .