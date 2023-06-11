Rangers take on the Rays after Seager’s 5-hit game
Texas Rangers (41-22, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (47-20, first in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (6-1, 3.97 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (9-1, 2.02 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -193, Rangers +162; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Corey Seager had five hits against the Rays on Saturday.
Tampa Bay is 30-7 in home games and 47-20 overall. The Rays are 32-11 in games when they record eight or more hits.
Texas is 41-22 overall and 20-13 in road games. The Rangers have a 36-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .290 for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 12-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.
Marcus Semien has 19 doubles, two triples and nine home runs while hitting .297 for the Rangers. Leody Taveras is 9-for-36 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .221 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs
Rangers: 7-3, .298 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs
INJURIES: Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.