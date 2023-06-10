Rays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (40-22, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (47-19, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (8-2, 2.24 ERA, .93 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (4-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -110, Rangers -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Texas Rangers.

Tampa Bay is 47-19 overall and 30-6 in home games. The Rays have a 32-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Texas has a 40-22 record overall and a 19-13 record in road games. The Rangers have the highest team on-base percentage in the AL at .342.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena ranks sixth on the Rays with 20 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Isaac Paredes is 9-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 15 home runs while slugging .506. Leody Taveras is 9-for-35 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .222 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .297 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.