Rays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Rangers

By The Associated Press
 
Texas Rangers (40-22, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (47-19, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (8-2, 2.24 ERA, .93 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (4-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, and Wander Franco (5) celebrate after scoring on a double hit by Josh Lowe during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Josh Lowe hits 2-out, 2-run double in 9th in the Rays’ 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks
Josh Lowe hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.
Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes, left, and Randy Arozarena, right, congratulate Jose Siri, center, in the dugout after Siri's solo home run off Kansas City Royals starter Daniel Lynch during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Siri homers as MLB-leading Rays salvage spilt of 4-game series with 3-1 win over Royals
Jose Siri homered, Wander Franco had a sacrifice fly in a two-run seventh inning, and the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat Kansas City 3-1 to split a four-game series with the lowly Royals.
Kansas City Royals starter Jordan Lyles pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 24, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Lyles ends 11-game losing streak, lowly Royals beat the majors-leading Rays 9-4
Jordan Lyles ended an 11-game losing streak and the lowly Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 on Saturday for their second win in three days against the team with the best record in the majors.
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan leaves the field with trainer Joe Benge after betting hurt during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, June 22, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Rays ace Shane McClanahan has next start pushed back a couple days
The next start of Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan wa pushed back a couple days after leaving a game against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning due to mid-back tightness.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -110, Rangers -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Texas Rangers.

Tampa Bay is 47-19 overall and 30-6 in home games. The Rays have a 32-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Texas has a 40-22 record overall and a 19-13 record in road games. The Rangers have the highest team on-base percentage in the AL at .342.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena ranks sixth on the Rays with 20 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Isaac Paredes is 9-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 15 home runs while slugging .506. Leody Taveras is 9-for-35 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .222 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .297 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.