Rays start 3-game series at home against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (40-21, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (46-19, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (4-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -169, Rangers +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays start a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Tampa Bay has a 46-19 record overall and a 29-6 record at home. The Rays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .338.

Texas has a 19-12 record in road games and a 40-21 record overall. The Rangers rank fifth in the AL with 79 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 19 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Rays. Luke Raley is 8-for-29 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 15 home runs while slugging .513. Corey Seager is 15-for-44 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .204 batting average, 2.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .306 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (hip), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .