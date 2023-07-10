Democrat Roland Gutierrez joins US Senate race in Texas after pressing for action over Uvalde

Yasmeen Bekhit, a 22-year-old graduate student, holds her Y2K-inspired bag while posing for a photograph near her home in Manheim, Pa., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. If there’s one thing retailers will tell you, it’s that Gen Z hasn’t let up on early 2000s trends that are booming in popularity two decades later. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Y2K fashion has taken over
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the traffic circle off the Bear Mountain Bridge, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, N.Y. Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. geared up for a major storm. (AP Photo/David Bauder)
Extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley
FILE - A relative of Shashkov Savely, a volunteer of detachment "Immortal Stalingrad" in the Russian Army, who was killed during a Russian special military operation in Ukraine, pays her last respect during his farewell ceremony at a cemetery in Krasnoslobodsk, Volgograd region, Russia, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Nearly 50,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war in Ukraine, according to the first independent statistical analysis of Russia’s war dead. (AP Photo, File)
How many Russians died in Ukraine?
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. Monahan is returning to work just over a month after he stepped away for a “medical situation” during a tumultuous time of working out a surprise commercial agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stephenson resigns from PGA Tour board
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, outside 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Biden arrives in UK
Politics

Democrat Roland Gutierrez joins US Senate race in Texas after pressing for action over Uvalde

FILE - Democratic Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez speaks during a news conference at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Gutierrez, who has pushed for police accountability and tougher gun laws after the Uvalde school shooting, announced Monday, July 10, 2023, he will run for U.S. Senate in 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - Democratic Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez speaks during a news conference at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Gutierrez, who has pushed for police accountability and tougher gun laws after the Uvalde school shooting, announced Monday, July 10, 2023, he will run for U.S. Senate in 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By ACACIA CORONADO
 
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who has pushed for police accountability and tougher gun laws after the Uvalde school shooting, announced Monday he will run for U.S. Senate in 2024.

He becomes the second Texas Democrat to embark on what will be a longshot bid to deny Republican Sen. Ted Cruz a third term representing the nation’s biggest red state.

In May, Rep. Colin Allred became the first to enter the race. He says his campaign has since raised more than $6 million. It sets up a rare competitive Democratic primary for a major race in Texas, where decades of Republican dominance has often discouraged bigger-name Democrats from running statewide.

Other news
Sri Lanka's foreign minister Ali Sabry addresses the media in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, July 10, 2023. Sabry said Monday that his country welcomes the Netherlands' plan to return hundreds of colonial-era artifacts — including a bejeweled, ceremonial cannon — and said the Indian Ocean island is working to preserve the historic items. The Dutch government last week announced that it will return 478 objects of cultural significance to Indonesia and to Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
A bejeweled cannon and other art will head home to Sri Lanka from Netherlands museum
Sri Lanka’s foreign minister says his country welcomes the Netherlands’ return of a bejeweled cannon and other colonial-era artifacts from the Netherlands and is working through how to preserve the items.
FILE - Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett attends a campaign rally, Nov. 4, 2022, in Benton Township, Mich., left, and Michigan state Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., speaks with reporters, June 30, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Former Michigan state Sens. Curtis Hertel Jr. and Tom Barrett are set to face off for the 7th Congressional District. Democrat Hertel will announce his campaign Monday after the Republican Barrett launched his second run for the seat Sunday night. Hertel and Barrett are the first to declare bids for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s seat. (AP Photo/File)
A competitive race for an open House seat is taking shape in a Michigan battleground district
Former Michigan state Sens. Curtis Hertel Jr. and Tom Barrett will face off for the 7th Congressional District.
FILE - Dynamo Kyiv's Denys Popov, left, challenges for the ball with Fenerbahce's Ferdi Kadioglu during the Europa League group B soccer match between Dynamo Kyiv and Fenerbahce at the Marszałek Piłsudski Stadium in Krakow, Poland, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Ukrainian soccer club Dynamo Kyiv told Turkish rival Fenerbahce it had “blood on your hands” for traveling to Russia to play Zenit St. Petersburg on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in a pre-season game. (AP Photo/Piotr Hawalej, File)
Ukrainian soccer club calls out Turkish rival for going to Russia to play Gazprom-owned Zenit
Ukrainian soccer club Dynamo Kyiv has told Turkish rival Fenerbahce it had “blood on your hands” for going to Russia to play Zenit St. Petersburg in a preseason game.
FILE - Khayriah, mother of Hamza Maqbool, cries during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian man during new unrest in the West Bank. The shooting on Monday, July 10, came as a wave of violence in the occupied territory showed no signs of slowing. Israel last week concluded a fierce two-day offensive that used rare air power and hundreds of troops in what was meant as a crackdown against militants. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)
Israeli troops kill Palestinian suspect as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing
Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian man during new unrest in the West Bank. Monday’s shooting came as a wave of violence in the occupied territory showed no signs of slowing.

Gutierrez was little known beyond his South Texas district, which includes Uvalde, before a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. He spent the next year making impassioned pleas for tougher gun laws and firings over police waiting more than an hour to confront the gunman.

No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in nearly 30 years. Former congressman Beto O’Rourke nearly beat Cruz in 2018 — in what was a strong year for Democrats nationally — but was soundly defeated by double-digits last year in a challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Both Gutierrez and Allred are likely to draw attention to Cruz voting to reject the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump in 2020. Allred has also accused Cruz of abandoning Texas by going on vacation with his family during a deadly winter storm a few weeks later.