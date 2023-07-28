Flower Mound pitcher, Cy Woods 3B share top honors on Texas 6A all-state baseball team

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Sports

Flower Mound pitcher, Cy Woods 3B share top honors on Texas 6A all-state baseball team

 
Share

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Flower Mound pitcher Jacob Gholston and Cypress Woods third baseman Ethan Farris share player of the year honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state baseball team.

Gholston was 12-2 with a 0.96 ERA. The 6-foot-6 senior right-hander struck out 111 in 87 innings in leading the Jaguars to the state title. An Oklahoma signee, Gholston was taken in the 17th round of Major League Baseball’s amateur draft by Milwaukee.

Farris batted .477 with 11 doubles, 10 homers and 47 runs batted in. He was also taken in the 17th round by Detroit, but said on social media this week he will enroll at Texas State.

CLASS 6A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Mason Green, Cypress Woods, sr.; Jacob Gholston, Flower Mound, sr.; (tie) Travis Sykora, Round Rock, sr.; Nico Partida, Pearland, soph.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ
FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. Carlos Santana is heading to Milwaukee. The Brewers are acquiring the veteran first baseman/designated hitter from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor leaguer Jhonny Severino, a source tells The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Pittsburgh Pirates send 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Angels going for it with Ohtani, acquire pitchers Giolito, López from White Sox for prospects

Relief pitcher — Logan Sosolik, Katy Cinco Ranch, sr.

Catcher — J.J. Kennett, Ridge Point, sr.

First baseman — Caden Ferraro, Pearland, sr.

Second baseman — (tie) Ashton Beaird, San Antonio Reagan, sr.; Caden Wellmann, Kingwood, jr.

Shortstop — (tie) Micah Kendrick, Rockwall, sr.; Ryne Farber, San Antonio Johnson, sr.

Third baseman — Ethan Farris, Cypress Woods, sr.

Outfielders — Sam Erickson, Flower Mound, jr.; Kendall George, Atascocita, sr.; Landon Cochran, North Forney, jr.

Designated hitter — Adrian Rodriguez, Flower Mound, jr.

Player of the year — (tie) Farris, Cypress Woods; Gholston, Flower Mound

Coach of the year — Danny Wallace, Flower Mound

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Ty Zahradnik, Keller, sr.; Jeremiah Arnett, Waco Midway, sr.; Kannon Kemp, Weatherford, sr.

Relief pitcher — Joe Sockwell, Austin Westlake, sr.

Catcher — (tie) Luke Billings, Prosper, soph.; Mac Rose, Rockwall, sr.

First baseman — Zachary Tuxhorn, Clear Lake, soph.

Second baseman — Nick Barber, Dallas Jesuit, sr.

Shortstop — (tie) Jason Flores, Naaman Forest, jr.; Theo Gillen, Austin Westlake, jr.

Third baseman — (tie) Omar Juarez, Weatherford, sr.; Josh Glaser, Flower Mound, jr.

Outfielders — Braylon Payne, Sugar Land Elkins, jr.; Robert Deal, El Paso Pebble Hills, sr.; (tie) Landon Hutcheson, Frenship, jr.; Stephen Sepulveda, El Paso Americas, sr.

Designated hitter — James Jorgensen, Dallas Jesuit, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers — Jack Brady, Austin Westlake, jr.; Luke Isett, Dallas Jesuit, sr.; Zack James, Flower Mound, jr.

Relief pitcher — (tie) Robert De La Garza, Eagle Pass, sr.; Will Jordan, Weatherford, jr.

Catcher — Cade Arrambide, Tomball, jr.

First baseman — Barrett Johnson, San Antonio Johnson, sr.

Second baseman — Aidan Coleman, San Antonio Reagan, sr.

Shortstop — Joshua Munoz, Los Fresnos, sr.

Third baseman — Lucas Franco, Katy Cinco Ranch, soph.

Outfielders — Gabriel Saldivar, Fort Worth Paschal, sr.; Brayden Sharp, The Woodlands, sr.; (tie) Brady Sullivan, Cypress Woods, sr.; Dylan Schlaegel, Mansfield Legacy, sr.

Designated hitter — Miguel Bustamante, San Antonio O’Connor, sr.; Gabriel Cook, San Antonio Stevens, sr.