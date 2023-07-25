Harleton’s two-way standout takes top honors on Texas 2A all-state baseball team

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
The American flag is shown at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks shifted between gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Sports

Harleton’s two-way standout takes top honors on Texas 2A all-state baseball team

 
Share

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Harleton pitcher Carson Wallace has been named the player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state baseball team.

The left-hander was 12-0 with a 0.35 earned run average in leading the Wildcats to the state title. He struck out 145 in 79.1 innings. The sophomore also batted .459 with 51 runs batted in.

Abbott sophomore shortstop Riley Sustala and Kennard senior pitcher/shortstop Jaden Kulms shared player of the year honors in Class 1A.

Other news
Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz (21) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Mauricio Dubón’s homer in the ninth inning lifts Astros past A’s 3-2
Mauricio Dubón homered with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros held off the Oakland Athletics 3-2.
Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff, left, and Scott Rolen, right, pose for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction
Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen was the only player to be voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America this year, and McGriff was selected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Kepler scores the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the Twins’ 6-3 win over the Mariners
Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the eighth inning and Minnesota pitchers struck out 14 in the Twins’ 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.
Houston Astros' Jake Meyers, front, scores on a single hit by Mauricio Dubon as Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) looks on in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Brandon Bielak sharp for 5 2/3 innings as Houston Astros beat Colorado Rockies 4-1
Brandon Bielak pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1.

Sustala batted .461 with 32 RBIs. He also was 2-0 pitching with a 1.62 ERA and two saves in leading the Panthers to the state title.

Kulms was 8-3 with a 2.40 ERA, striking out 114 in 70 innings with three no-hitters. He also batted .458 with 35 RBIs for the state semifinalist.

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Carson Wallace, Harleton, soph.; Logan Jenkins, Collinsville, jr.; Ryan Peterson, Shiner, sr.

Relief pitcher — (tie) Chris Castilleja, Mumford, sr.; Braden Hopkins, Harleton, sr.

Catcher — Zeke Mayo, Windthorst, sr.

First baseman — John Youens, Bosqueville, sr.

Second baseman — (tie) Brazos Beck, New Home, jr.; Carson Schuette, Shiner, soph.

Shortstop — Brady Henke, Weimar, sr.

Third baseman — Ryland Gentry, Coleman, sr.

Outfielders — Jackson Raines, New Home, sr.; McCray Jacobs, Johnson City, jr.; Brody Emert, New Home, sr.

Designated hitter — Logan Lassiter, Olton, sr.

Player of the year — Wallace, Harleton

Coach of the Year — DJ Beck, Harleton

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Dylan Armstrong, Harleton, sr.; Johnny Slawinski, Johnson City, soph.; Rylan Newman, Collinsville, jr.

Relief pitcher — Coy Stutts, Thorndale, sr.

Catcher — Charlie Butler, Holland, fr.

First baseman — Ryder Watkins, New Home, soph.

Second baseman — (tie) Eli Compton, Garrison, sr.; Mason Marmolejo, Ropes, soph.

Shortstop — Patrick Kruger, Holland, jr.

Third baseman — Logan Addison, New Home, jr.

Outfielders — Gage Shirts, Harleton, soph.; Nick Miller, Anson, sr.; Weston Fenn, Rio Vista, sr.

Designated hitter — Kennett McLane, Valley Mills, jr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers — Damian Castorena, Mumford, jr.; Thomas Perez, Valley Mills, jr.; Titan Targac, Flatonia, soph.

Relief pitcher — Braydon Davidson, Garrison, jr.

Catcher — (tie) Hunter Peel, Muenster, sr.; Elandis Taylor, Valley Mills, jr.

First baseman — Keenan Hailey, Shiner, soph.

Second baseman — Ryder King, Bosqueville, soph.

Shortstop — (tie) Cooper Weatherfly, Era, jr.; Cash Bolgiano, Crawford, jr.;

Third baseman — (tie) Wilson Ward, Clarendon, sr.; Kannon Dempsey, McLeod, jr.; Joseph Flores, Mumford, jr.

Outfielders — Breck Chambers, Crawford, sr.; Ryan Harper, Frankston, jr.; Guy Powell, Bangs, sr.

Designated hitter — Hayden Torres, Ropes, soph.

___

CLASS 1A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Will Kazda, Abbott, sr.; Carson Heiman, Nazareth, sr.; Layton Herrmann, D’Hanis, sr.

Relief pitcher — Riley Sustala, Abbott, soph.

Catcher — (tie) Dakota Murray, Kennard, sr.; Jeren Pena, Ira, soph.; J. Tom Price, Borden County, sr.

First baseman — Hagan Gordon, Borden County, jr.

Second baseman — Easton Jaeger, Fayetteville, soph.

Shortstop — (tie) Riley Sustala, Abbott, soph.; Jaden Kulms, Kennard, sr.

Third baseman — (tie) Braygon Conrad, Claude, jr.; Bryton Partain, Ira, sr.

Outfielders — Karsyn Johnson, Abbott, sr.; Mason Hejl, Abbott, soph.; Donte Diaz, D’Hanis, sr.

Designated hitter — Brad Lamley, Graford, jr.

Player of the Year — (tie) Sustala, Abbott; Kulms, Kennard

Coach of the Year — Kyle Crawford, Abbott

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Cody Jordan, Slocum, soph.; Preston Pustejowsky, Abbott, sr.; Daelyn Gonzales, D’Hanis, sr.

Relief pitcher — Maddox Stewart, Gordon, soph.

Catcher — Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, sr.

First baseman — (tie) Sterl Welps, Nazareth, sr.; Noah Perry, Graford, fr.

Second baseman — Jaythan Garcia, D’Hanis, jr.

Shortstop — Koda Bigham, Borden County, jr.

Third baseman — Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, jr.

Outfielders — Tanner Birkenfeld, Nazareth, sr.; Reid Gross, Fayetteville, jr.; Garrison Proctor, Borden County, jr.

Designated hitter — Luke Schulte, Nazareth, sr.