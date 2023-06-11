Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Brown has 2-RBI single in 9th; Texas wins Game 1 at Stanford Super Regional

Texas outfielder Eric Kennedy celebrates after scoring on a two-run home run against Stanford in the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Stanford's Malcolm Moore, right, hits a home run against Texas in the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Stanford infielder Tommy Troy scores on a walk against Texas in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore, right, celebrates after getting walked in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Texas in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Stanford's Joey Dixon throws the first pitch against Texas in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Texas' Lucas Gordon, right, throws the first pitch against Stanford in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Porter Brown hit a two-RBI single that gave Texas its first lead of the game and capped a five-run top of the ninth inning as the Longhorns beat Stanford 7-5 Saturday in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Stanford Super Regional.

Texas (42-20) can clinch a berth in the College World Series with a win over the Cardinal in Game 2 on Sunday.

Eric Kennedy walked to lead off the ninth, Jalin Flores was hit by a pitch and O’Dowd followed with a walk for the Longhorns to load the bases. Kennedy and Flores scored when Moore reached safely and advanced to second on a fielding error before Jared Thomas hit an RBI groundout that made it 5-5. Peyton Powell drew a four-pitch walk, Dylan Campbell was intentionally walked to load the bases and, after Garret Guillemette struck out swinging, Thomas’ single capped the scoring.

Ace Whitehead (4-0) gave up two walks in a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win. Zane Morehouse struck out the side — all swinging on a combined 15 pitches — to get his seventh save of the season.

Drew Bowser hit a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth and Malcolm Moore added a two-run home run in the seventh to give Stanford (42-18) a 5-2 lead.

Alberto Rios and Moore drew back-to-back two-out walks, the former loading the bases and the latter driving in Tommy Troy — who walked earlier in the inning — to give Stanford a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Braden Montgomery doubled and then scored on a double by Moore to make it 2-0 in the third.

Brown singled to lead off the fifth inning and, two pitches later, Eric Kennedy hit a homer to right for Texas that tied it at 2-2.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25