Wulfert, Phillips help Oklahoma State top Texas Tech 8-1, force second semifinal game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Wulfert drove in three runs, Brennan Phillips pitched six strong innings, and Oklahoma State stayed alive in the Big 12 Championship semifinals by defeating Texas Tech 8-1 on Saturday to force a rematch with the Red Raiders.

The winner of Saturday’s second game will advance to the one-game championship against TCU on Sunday.

Wulfert doubled and later scored in a four-run third inning and added a two-run single in the fourth for an 8-0 lead. Nolan Schubart had a two-run single in the third. The Cowboys got their eight runs on eight hits and were helped by two Texas Tech errors.

Phillips (2-1) entered with a 9.69 ERA in 26 innings pitched but allowed only one run on four hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking one. He allowed a leadoff home run by Hudson White in the fifth inning.

Bayden Root picked up a three-inning save, holding Texas Tech scoreless and allowing one hit.

Zane Petty (3-1) took the loss after allowing six hits and six runs in 2 1/3 innings.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25