Texas Tech beats Baylor 39-14 with 4 TDs by Morton and Brooks’ fourth 100-yard rushing game in row

WACO, Texas (AP) — Behren Morton threw for 180 yards with three touchdowns while running for another score, Tahj Brooks ran 31 times for 170 yards and Texas Tech beat Baylor 39-14 on Saturday night.

A year after a four-touchdown loss at home against the Bears, Texas Tech (3-3, 2-1 Big 12) took the lead for good when Morton threw a 13-yard TD to Coy Eakin on its first drive. Morton completed 19 of 26 passes, including scoring strikes of 16 and 18 yards to Baylor Cupp on his only catches of the night.

Brooks and Morton both had TD runs in the fourth quarter. It was the fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game for Brooks, whose 18-yard score made it 32-11.

Baylor (2-4, 1-2) has allowed 100-yard rushers in each of its Big 12 games.

Blake Shapen was 22-for-38 passing for 324 yards with a 71-yard touchdown to Monaray Baldwin in the fourth quarter for the Bears. Baldwin finished with five catches for 126 yards, but Baylor was held to 17 yards rushing on 30 attempts.

McGUIRE’S RETURN

Baylor had won four of the previous five games in the series, including the last two since former Bears assistant Joey McGuire became Texas Tech’s head coach midway through the 2021 season. McGuire was in his fifth season on the Baylor staff when he was hired by Tech that November and moved to Lubbock immediately. He didn’t take over game-day duties until after that season, so McGuire didn’t travel to Waco for the 2021 regular-season finale when Baylor won 27-24. His first home loss with the Red Raiders was 45-17 to the Bears last October.

NO HOME ADVANTAGE

Baylor played the fifth of its record eight home games this season. The Bears are 1-4 at McLane Stadium.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders won this game up front on both sides of the ball. Texas Tech had 11 tackles for loss and six sacks, while Baylor didn’t create a negative play until Brooks was stopped for a 1-yard loss in the final five minutes. Texas Tech was 10-for-17 on third-down conversions.

Baylor: A week after the Bears had a school-record comeback, rallying from 35-7 deficit late in the third quarter to stun UCF 36-35, they once again stumbled out of the gate and trailed 17-3 at halftime. Baylor has been outscored 111-32 in the first half of its five games against FBS opponents.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech will return home to meet defending Big 12 champion Kansas State next Saturday.

Baylor has an open date before playing Oct. 21 at Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati.

