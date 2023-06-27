Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
World News

US ambassador dismisses claims of interference in Thailand’s elections that were won by reformists

A Royalist protester waves a Thai national flag in front of the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 24 , 2023. The U.S. ambassador to Thailand dismissed claims of American interference in recent elections as a "disservice" to the Thai people, saying Tuesday, June 27, 2023 that Washington does not support any individual candidate or political party. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A Royalist protester waves a Thai national flag in front of the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 24 , 2023. The U.S. ambassador to Thailand dismissed claims of American interference in recent elections as a “disservice” to the Thai people, saying Tuesday, June 27, 2023 that Washington does not support any individual candidate or political party. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By DAVID RISING
 
BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Thailand dismissed claims of American interference in recent elections as a “disservice” to the Thai people, saying Tuesday that Washington does not support any individual candidate or political party.

Claims of the U.S. meddling in the May 14 vote have swirled since the opposition Move Forward Party emerged as the top vote getter and another opposition party came in second, raising the possibility of a new coalition government that could take power from Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

The Move Forward Party is seen as nominally more pro-American than Prayuth, a former general who initially came to power in a military coup nine years ago, and the claims of American interference in the election are widely seen as originating from supporters of the current status quo.

A small group of protesters even demonstrated in front of the U.S. Embassy in April, accusing Washington of interfering in Thailand political affairs.

At a roundtable with dozens of Thai journalists, Ambassador Robert Godec said when asked about the rumors and conspiracy theories that they “do a disservice to the tens of millions who participated in the political process as voters, as election officials, as poll watchers.”

“Given the persistent and pernicious conspiracy theories, let me be clear,” Godec said. “We categorically reject the false rumors that the United States interfered in the Thai election.”

The Move Forward Party has signed an agreement with seven other parties on a joint platform that they hope will lead to the formation of a coalition government in July. It made no mention of Move Forward’s contentious call for the amendment of a harsh law against criticizing the country’s monarchy, a position that has drawn the ire of conservative Thais.

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat suggested on Tuesday that he had not abandoned the idea of amending the so-called lèse-majesté law, which make it illegal to defame, insult or threaten Thailand’s monarchy. However, he emphasized that “amendment is not revocation” and that he would maintain Thailand’s constitutional monarchy system, Thai media reported.

The parties’ joint platform did include several of Move Forward’s other core policies, however, such as drafting a new more democratic constitution, passing a same-sex marriage law, decentralizing administrative power and transitioning from military conscription to voluntary enlistment “except when the country is at war.”

It also calls for reforms of the police, military, civil service and the justice process, abolition of business monopolies, and the restoration of controls on the production and sale of marijuana after its poorly executed de facto decriminalization last year.

It is not yet certain, however, that the coalition will be able to take power. It controls a strong majority in the country’s lower house, but under the military-drafted constitution the prime minister is selected by a joint vote of the lower house and the Senate, whose members were appointed by the post-coup military government.

Godec stressed that the U.S. has already worked with the current government for years and that Prayuth visited the White House last year along with other Association of Southeast Asian Nation leaders. He also said Washington would continue to work with Thailand’s government, whoever is in power.

“The United States has no preferred candidate, we have no preferred political party in Thailand,” he said. “What we do is support the democratic process. The Thai people alone should choose the government.”