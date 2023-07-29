This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian servicemen and servicewomen stand in a formation, with the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in the background, during an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
World News

A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 10 people and wounds scores

A fireman sprays water after an explosion occured at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said. (AP Photo/Kriya Tehtani)
1 of 3 | 

A fireman sprays water after an explosion occured at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said. (AP Photo/Kriya Tehtani)
People speak on their phones in front of a house damaged by an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand Saturday, July 29, 2023. A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said. (AP Photo/Kriya Tehtani)
2 of 3 | 

People speak on their phones in front of a house damaged by an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand Saturday, July 29, 2023. A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said. (AP Photo/Kriya Tehtani)
Thai Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel examine the site of an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has killed at least nine people and wounded scores. (AP Photo/Kriya Tehtani)
3 of 3 | 

Thai Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel examine the site of an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has killed at least nine people and wounded scores. (AP Photo/Kriya Tehtani)
 
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least ten people and wounded scores, officials said.

The Narathiwat province’s Public Relations Department also said that also at least 118 people were hurt, and that residents of more than 200 households were affected. It said that officials believe there are still a number of people trapped under the debris waiting to be rescued.

Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes, as well as streets covered with debris. Many of the houses and other buildings have collapsed roofs and walls.

The local public relations agency reported that the explosion cased damages in a radius of about 500 meters (1,640 feet). About 100 residences in the area were damaged, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Sanan Pongaksorn, the provincial governor, told public broadcaster Thai PBS that the blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, with sparks from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.