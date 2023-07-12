FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
World News

Thai police arrest 2 German suspects in the abduction and killing of a German businessman

A Thai reporter takes a photo of an empty freezer at the Nong Prue police station in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The dismembered body of a 62-year-old German businessman Hans-Peter Mack who has been missing for a week has been found in the freezer of a house in southern Thailand, police said Tuesday. (AP Photo)

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have arrested two Germans in connection with the abduction and slaying of another German, whose dismembered body was found in a freezer in a southern Thailand home, authorities said Wednesday.

A 52-year-old German man was apprehended Tuesday evening in Bangkok, and a 47-year-old German woman turned herself in to police earlier in the day, according to the Khaosod newspaper, citing Tawee Kudthalaeng, the police chief in the town of Nong Prue where the victim’s body was found.

Reached by The Associated Press, Tawee confirmed the arrests and said the two had been charged with murder. He said a third suspect was still being sought but provided no further details.

He had previously said his office was looking into both German and Thai nationals as suspects in the case.

The body of Hans-Peter Mack, a 62-year-old real estate broker, was found Monday night stuffed into a chest freezer in a home in Nong Prue, an upscale settlement popular with foreigners northeast of Pattaya in Chonburi province.

He had been missing for a week and was last seen driving his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, the coastal city where he lived with his Thai wife.

Police have said a large amount of money was missing from Mack’s bank account, which they suspect is linked to the slaying.

Find more of AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific