FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Laura Robson, right, as they watch the first round women's singles match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Wimbledon Day 2
A Highland Park Strong sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 3, 2023. One year after a shooter terrorized July Fourth parade-goers in Highland Park, Illinois, community members are planning to gather to honor the seven people who were killed, commemorate the day and reclaim the space to move forward. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A year after Highland Park shooting
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
World News

Thailand chooses a House speaker as the Move Forward Party tries to secure the prime minister job

FILE - Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat, right, with leader of the Prachachat Party Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, left, talks to reporter before signing a memorandum of understanding on attempt to form a coalition government between the Move Forward Party and other parties during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 22, 2023. Thailand's new government took a step closer to forming with the speaker of the House of Representative chosen Tuesday, July 4, in what has been an arduous task before the next prime minister is named. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat, right, with leader of the Prachachat Party Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, left, talks to reporter before signing a memorandum of understanding on attempt to form a coalition government between the Move Forward Party and other parties during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 22, 2023. Thailand’s new government took a step closer to forming with the speaker of the House of Representative chosen Tuesday, July 4, in what has been an arduous task before the next prime minister is named. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leader of the Prachachat Party Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, back, sixth front from left, leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat, back, seventh from left, and other members hold hands after signing a memorandum of understanding on attempt to form a coalition government between the Move Forward Party and other parties during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 22, 2023. Thailand's new government took a step closer to forming with the speaker of the House of Representative chosen Tuesday, July 4, in what has been an arduous task before the next prime minister is named. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
2 of 2 | 

Leader of the Prachachat Party Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, back, sixth front from left, leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat, back, seventh from left, and other members hold hands after signing a memorandum of understanding on attempt to form a coalition government between the Move Forward Party and other parties during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 22, 2023. Thailand’s new government took a step closer to forming with the speaker of the House of Representative chosen Tuesday, July 4, in what has been an arduous task before the next prime minister is named. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
 
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s new government took a step closer to forming with the speaker of the House of Representative chosen Tuesday in what has been an arduous task before the next prime minister is named.

The House vote for prime minister is the next major move, expected next week. The leader of the surprise election winner Move Forward Party, 42-year-old businessman Pita Limjaroenrat, has faced strong opposition from conservative lawmakers in his bid to take the job. A successful candidate must have the backing of a combined majority of the elected lawmakers in the Lower House and the military-appointed Senate, which represents the country’s traditional ruling class.

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the Prachachat Party’s veteran leader who is better known as Wan Noor, was the sole nomination for the speakership and was automatically chosen with no house vote required.

Other news
FILE - In this May 17, 2023 photo, leader of Pheu Thai party Chonlanan Srikaew, left gestures with the leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand Politics Newly elected lawmakers in Thailand gathered Monday for the opening session of Parliament, which is tasked with selecting a new prime minister after May's general election saw the country's progressive Move Forward Party unexpectedly come out on top. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Thai opposition party struggles to take power after stunning election victory
Thailand’s new Parliament has convened nearly two months after a progressive opposition party won a stunning election victory, but there is still no clear sign that its leader will be able to become prime minister and end nine years of military-dominated rule.
Mahout ride "Sak Surin," an ailing elephant that had allegedly not been well cared-for in Sri Lanka, which had received it as a gift from the Thai government, but was returned to its home country and taken to the Thai Elephant Conservation Center in Lampang province in northern Thailand on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Nareerat Chaywichain)
An ailing Thai elephant returns home for medical care after years of neglect in Sri Lanka
An ailing elephant that Thailand presented to Sri Lanka more than two decades ago has returned to his native land for medical treatment Sunday following allegations the animal was badly abused while living at a Buddhist temple.
Asian elephant Sak Surin, gifted by the Thai Royal family and named Muthu Raja or pearly king in Sri Lanka, stands by a water pond at the national zoological garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, June 30, 2023. Sak Surin, or the honor of the Thai province of Surin, spends its last hours in Sri Lanka its adopted home, awaiting to be airlifted back to its country of birth after alleged abuse. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
A temple elephant in Sri Lanka will be airlifted back to Thailand after allegations of neglect
Veterinarians are preparing to airlift an Asian elephant from Sri Lanka back to its home country of Thailand this weekend after it spent more than two decades at a Buddhist temple where activists alleged it was abused.
Student activist Bunkueanun Paothong arrives at a criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A court in Thailand on Wednesday acquitted the student activist and four other people of impeding the motorcade of the country’s queen during pro-democracy demonstrations in 2020, an offense that could have seen them sentenced to 16 years in jail or even the death penalty. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Thai court acquits 5 who were accused of blocking the queen’s motorcade during 2020 protests
A court in Thailand has acquitted a student activist and four other people of impeding the motorcade of the country’s queen during pro-democracy demonstrations in 2020, an offense that could have seen them sentenced to 16 years in prison or even the death penalty.

“I will perform my duty with political neutrality,” Wan Noor gave a speech after the nomination. “I will perform my duty with transparency, honesty, and I will fully comply with the constitution and the rules of the parliament.”

The House Speaker position was highly sought after as it could influence the passage of legislation. Move Forward said it needed the post to ensure their progressive policies, often blocked by conservative lawmakers, will pass through. But many members of the populist Phue Thai Party insisted that their party should take the crucial post as it was the second winner of the election.

Weeks of tensions between the two parties over the speaker’s post had raised concerns over the unity of their coalition and added to the anxiety Move Forward is facing in forming a government, but the proposals Tuesday went according to a compromise the two parties made the day before.

Move Forward and Pheu Thai, the two biggest parties in the coalition, each got a candidate endorsed for the two deputy speaker posts.

Several Move Forward supporters expressed their disappointment in the speaker deal, fearing it would be seen as the party backing down, which could undermine their reform agendas. Party leader Pita wrote Tuesday on Facebook that the decision was reached in order to “preserve the unity of the work among parties of the coalition government” and that he fully trusts Wan Noor will serve the post with integrity and for the right causes.

The general election in May saw Move Forward and Pheu Thai score a major win over parties in the army-backed ruling government. The victory alarmed the country’s conservative ruling establishment — especially with Move Forward, which they regard as radical and a threat to the monarchy because of modest reforms it had proposed during the election campaign.

The election results reflected a public weary of nine years under Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who as army commander seized power in a 2014 coup. He was returned as prime minister after the 2019 election.