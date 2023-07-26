In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
World News

Thailand’s divisive ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra readies return during political turmoil

FILE - Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra welcomes his guests for the wedding of his youngest daughter Paetongtarn "Ing" Shinawatra at a hotel in Hong Kong on March 22, 2019. As Thailand grapples with the unexpectedly difficult task of naming a new prime minister, the most controversial former holder of the job, billionaire populist Thaksin Shinawatra, plans to return home next month from years of self-imposed exile, his daughter announced Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
 
BANGKOK (AP) — As Thailand grapples with the unexpectedly difficult task of naming a new prime minister, the most controversial former holder of the job, billionaire populist Thaksin Shinawatra, plans to return home next month from years of self-imposed exile, his daughter announced Wednesday.

Thaksin’s planned Aug. 10 return, confirmed in a Facebook posting by his daughter Paetongtarn on the occasion of his 74th birthday, comes at a politically sensitive time, as the Pheu Thai party, regarded as the main vehicle for his political interests, is seeking to win enough support in Parliament to have one of its leaders become Thailand’s 30th prime minister.

Earlier this month, opposition from the conservative appointed Senate, which together with the elected House of Representatives votes to select the prime minister, blocked the nominee from the progressive Move Forward Party, the top finisher in May’s election, from winning the job.

Other news
FILE - Supporters of the Move Forward Party hold a portrait of Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Move Forward Party, during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, July 23, 2023. An expected fresh try by Thailand’s Parliament to select a new prime minister on Thursday, July 25, has been postponed, adding to a growing sense of uncertainty over when a new government can take office, more than two months after the country’s general election.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Thai Parliament postpones vote to select new prime minister pending court ruling
Thailand’s house speaker says that a vote expected in Parliament later this week to select a new prime minister will be postponed, adding to growing uncertainty over when a new government can take office, more than two months after the general election.
United States' Sophia Smith (11) and Vietnam's goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran (14) shake hands after the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Without much offense, Vietnam plays tough against US in Women’s World Cup debut
Left bruised, bandaged and limping, the Vietnamese walked off the pitch smiling. Entering its World Cup-opening match Saturday against the United States, the Vietnamese were expected to suffer a defeat similar to the 2019 Thailand team, which lost to the Americans 13-0 to open that tournament.
Secretary of the Move Forward Party Chaithawat Tulathon, left, and leader of Pheu Thai party Chonlanan Srikaew, right, at a joint press conference at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, July 21, 2023. The eight-party coalition seeking to form a government will have one of its nominees for prime minister presented for a vote in parliament on Thursday, after Move Forward's leader Pita Limjaroenrat was already rejected. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Blocked from power, 8-party Thai coalition says it will negotiate with conservative opponents
A coalition of Thai political parties, struggling to form a government after two failed attempts, says it will try again next week to persuade conservative parliamentary opponents to back it, and suggested it might consider removing its most progressive member which won May’s election.
Pita Limjaroenrat, left, the leader of Move Forward Party and top winner in the May's general election attends a meeting at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Thailand's Constitutional Court has agreed to suspend Pita, a candidate to become prime minister, from his duties as a member of Parliament pending its ruling on whether he violated election law. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Thai Parliament blocks leader of party that won election from being renominated for prime minister
Thailand’s Parliament has voted against allowing the leader of the progressive party that finished first in May’s general election a second chance to be confirmed as prime minister.

Thaksin, by promoting unprecedented populist policies and using the fortune he made in the telecommunications sector to build his own Thai Rak Thai party, was elected prime minister in 2001 and easily reelected in 2005, but was ousted by a military coup in 2006. He was accused of corruption and abuse of power and of disrespecting the country’s monarchy.

He fled Thailand in 2008 to escape a prison term in several criminal cases, which he decried as politically motivated, and still could be jailed for more than a decade on his return. A government led by his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, was also ousted by a military coup in 2014. She also faced criminal charges and fled into exile.

His daughter Paetongtarn is one of Pheu Thai’s three candidates who can be nominated to become prime minister.

In May, Thaksin tweeted that he would like to come home before his birthday, but Paetongtarn said earlier this month that he decided on a delay in consideration of the post-election uncertainty, as his return could become a political issue.

“We’re both happy and worried, but we always respect your decision,” Paetongtarn wrote in Wednesday’s Facebook post.

Thai news outlets reported that during a celebration of Thaksin’s birthday by Pheu Thai party supporters in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, the former prime minister spoke briefly in a video call to thank them and say he would return to Thailand “in the coming days.”

Thaksin has not returned earlier because of the belief that he would not be treated fairly by the government, backed by the military, which has never reconciled with him since ousting him in 2006.

The delay in naming a new prime minister is linked to royalist concerns.

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Party, was the first nominee considered by Parliament as prime minister. He pulled together an eight-party coalition that holds 312 seats in the 500-member lower house. But confirming a new prime minister requires a majority vote by both the House and 250-member Senate, and Pita’s initial bid on July 13 fell short by more than 50 votes, largely because only 13 senators backed him.

Members of the Senate said they would not vote for Pita because of his party’s call for the reform of a law that makes it illegal to defame Thailand’s royal family. Critics say the law, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, has been abused as a political weapon. The Senate’s members were appointed by a military government — not elected — and like the army, see themselves as guardians of traditional conservative royalist values.

A new vote for prime minister had been scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed to see if the Constitutional Court would rule on whether it was legal to deny Pita an opportunity to be renominated, while Pheu Thai struggled to seek backing of its nominee.