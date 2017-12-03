Longmont Police Notes: Juvenile Car Thief

Longmont officers on Friday were dispatched to the 1700 block of Hover Street on the report of a car theft that had just occurred. The car was later located in the 900 block of Jersey Avenue. One juvenile female was arrested for motor vehicle theft and transferred to Boulder Juvenile Detention Center.

Longmont police responded to the 400 block of S. Martin Street on Friday to the report of a vehicle break-in. A man was arrested.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hover Street on a report of an indecent exposure on Friday. After investigation, a man was arrested and taken to the Boulder County Jail.

At about 7:15 p.m. on Friday , a Longmont police officer responded to 635 Summer Hawk Drive on a report of harassment. The case is open.

A Longmont resident in the 000 block of Marshall Place reported a stranger illegally entering his vehicle on Friday, while the car was parked in front of his home, and stealing several items. The case is closed, due to the lack of suspect information.

On Friday , animal control investigated a dog bite at Petsmart. The victim was treated for her injuries and released, and the dog was quarantined at its home.

A business in the 800 block of Coffman Street reported criminal damage to its lights on Friday. The case is closed, due to the lack of suspect information.

On Friday , a resident in the 1100 block of 17th Avenue reported a theft. The case is closed due to the lack of suspect information.

An employee of a Broomfield business reported theft of company-owned equipment from a parking lot in the 1600 block of Great Western Drive. The case remains open, pending additional follow-up.

At 4:15 p.m. on Friday , Longmont police responded to the 1200 block of S. Hover Street in reference to shoplift in progress. A man was arrested for theft.

A business in the 200 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard reported a theft on Friday. The case is open for follow-up.

Another Longmont business , in the 800 block of 17th Avenue, reported a theft on Friday. The case is closed due to the lack of viable suspect information.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Friday , officers responded to the 70 block of Baylor Drive in reference to a disturbance. A thorough investigation was conducted, and no probable cause for criminal charges was found. A domestic incident report was taken for documentation purposes.