Longmont Police Notes: Motor Vehicle Theft

A motor vehicle theft report was received by Longmont officers on Friday from the 1600 block of South Terry Street. A man reported his dirt bike was stolen from a rack attached to his vehicle. There is no suspect information and the case is closed.

At about 1 p.m. Friday, an officer was dispatched to contact the victim of a first-degree criminal trespass to a vehicle in the 800 block of Independence Drive, where a firearm was stolen from a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time and the case has been closed.

Longmont police took a report Friday reference a criminal trespass and theft which occurred in the 2600 block of Danbury Drive. The case is closed, as the suspect is unknown.

A fraud report was received Friday from the 1900 block of Mountain View Avenue. A man reported that he received fraudulent charges on his debit card. The case is closed.

Longmont police on Friday investigated a possible restraining order violation that occurred in the 2200 block of Dexter Street. Upon investigation, the woman who might have been victimized did not wish to cooperate with the investigation, and no probable cause could be developed. The case was closed.

A theft report was received from the 600 block of Coffman Street on Friday. A man reported a musical instrument had been stolen from his business. The case remains open.

At about 5:15 p.m. Friday , Longmont officers responded to 800 block of Emery Street for the report of domestic disturbance in progress. The suspect was located and arrested. The suspect was later taken to the Boulder County Jail.