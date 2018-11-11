Longmont Police Notes: Suspect in Package Theft

A Longmont resident in the 1400 block of Gay Street on Friday reported to police a theft of a package from her front doorstep. A suspect has been identified and the case remains open.

The Longmont Police Department contacted a wanted person just after midnight on Friday in the 2200 block of Pratt Street. One man was arrested without incident.

At about 6 a.m. Friday , Longmont police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Boise Court on a report of a stolen vehicle. The case is closed.

Longmont police were dispatched Friday to the 2500 block of Danbury Drive, reference a disturbance. Through investigation, officers learned two women had got into an altercation at a residence. No charges were filed, reference the disturbance. It was later learned one of the women had an active warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody without incident. Case closed by arrest.