Church organist charged with stealing from safe in Lawrence County

An organist at a Lawrence County church is charged with stealing more than $10,000 from a safe, according to the New Castle News.

St. Joseph the Worker Church officials and New Castle police suspected James Hackett, 41, of theft, so they set up a sting to catch him red-handed Sunday, the New Castle News reports.

Hackett played the organ at St. Joseph Sunday morning, then played at nearby Mary Mother of Hope Church, then went back to St. Joseph and allegedly took $1,200 from the safe after Mass was over, police told the New Castle News.

Officers were waiting and arrested him shortly after.

Video surveillance shows Hackett taking money from St. Joseph’s safe on several previous occasions, the New Castle News said.

Hackett confessed to repeatedly stealing from the safe, police said.

He is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

He was arraigned Sunday and sent to Lawrence County Prison on $10,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28.

