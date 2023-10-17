Vermont State Police investigate theft of cruiser, police rifle in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating the theft of one of its cruisers and a patrol rifle that was secured in the vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

The cruiser was stolen from outside a residence in Rutland between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release. The vehicle was found somewhere else in the city but the rifle had been removed, according to the release.

Police have released a photo of the suspect carrying the rifle, taken from images captured by surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland.