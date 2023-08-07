Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan
Writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
‘Barbie’ reaches $1 billion at the box office
San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023. The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the Sharks. Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and goaltender Casey DeSmith and defenseman Jeff Petry to Montreal as part of the deal for the reigning Norris Trophy winner. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Sharks trade Erik Karlsson to Penguins
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Simone Biles wins the US Classic
Business

This Week: Disney reports earnings, inflation updates

By The Associated Press
 
Share

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

Disney delivers earnings

The Walt Disney Co. reports its fiscal third-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

Wall Street expects the company’s profits to slip to 98 cents per share from $1.09 per share a year ago, though analysts expect revenue to rise. The results follow a strong second fiscal quarter on momentum from theme parks and an improving streaming business. Those streaming entertainment numbers will be a key focus as the company competes heavily with other services in a crowded market.

Other news
People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares were trading mostly lower on Monday after U.S. employment data had Wall Street close out a losing week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Stock market today: Asian benchmarks mostly slip after Wall Street’s losing week
FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Global food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal and India restricts rice exports
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are opening lower across the board on Wall Street, Tuesday, July 5, and crude oil prices are dropping again. Treasury yields also fell as traders continued to worry about the state of the economy (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today: Wall Street falls again to close out its first losing week in four

Consumer price check

The Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for July on Thursday.

Economists polled by FactSet expect the report to show prices rose 3.3% in July. In June, prices rose 3%, marking the lowest annual rate in over two years. Inflation in consumer prices has been cooling since June 2022, when it hit a recent high of 9.1%.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Feb. 6.0

March 5.0

April 4.9

May 4.0

June 3.0

July (est.) 3.3

Source: FactSet

Wholesale price report

The Labor Department issues its monthly snapshot of prices at the wholesale level Friday.

Wholesale prices have come down more than prices at the retail level since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates more than a year ago. Analysts predict that prices ticked up very slightly in July, by 0.7% from a year ago. The annual rate of price increases has been easing steadily in recent months.

Producer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Feb. 4.7

March 2.7

April 2.1

May: 0.9

June: 0.1

July (est.): 0.7

Source: FactSet