AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Gotham move to top of the NWSL with 4-1 win over OL Reign

By SUSIE RANTZMay 22, 2023 GMT

SEATTLE (AP) — Jenna Nighswonger, Lynn Williams, and Taylor Smith scored in the first half to give Gotham FC a 4-1 win over OL Reign on Sunday.

Gotham (5-1-2) moved to the top of the National Women’s Soccer League with the win in front of 8,146 fans at Lumen Field.

Nighswonger, a rookie, opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a left-footed shot from outside the 18-yard box that was just out of the reach of Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Williams pounced on a bad touch from a Reign defender and made it 2-0 in the 12th minute.

Smith added a goal in the 38th minute, getting a one-touch pass from Delanie Sheehan in the box and pushing it into the left corner.

Bruninha stole a ball in the box and unleashed a shot into the near-post corner to put Gotham up 4-0 in the 73rd minute.

Jordyn Huitema got a goal back for the Reign (4-3-1) four minutes later. Elyse Bennett won the ball on a corner kick and sent it to Huitema, who slipped it into the goal from close range.

THORNS 4, RED STARS 0

Portland scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes and went on to hand Chicago its third straight loss.

Soccer

  • Brazil's president, players support Vinícius Júnior, criticize racism in Spanish league

  • Angry fans crash through gate at El Salvador soccer match in stampede that kills 12, injures dozens

  • Italy beats Brazil, Japan shocks Senegal at Under-20 World Cup

  • Vinicius Junior says Spanish league ‘now belongs to racists' after enduring more abuse

    • More than 20,000 fans were in attendance at Providence Park in Portland.

    The Thorns (4-1-3) have just one loss this season after dropping a 2-1 decision on the road against the Houston Dash last week.

    Sitting at the bottom of the standings, the Red Stars (1-6-1) have lost seven straight road games.

    Kelli Hubly scored in the eighth minute from a tough angle to put the Thorns in front. Crystal Dunn’s goal in the 14th minute padded Portland’s lead.

    It was Dunn’s team-leading fifth goal of the season and came on the same day as her son Marcel’s first birthday.

    Two minutes later, 17-year-old Olivia Moultrie scored again for the Thorns to make it 3-0. Natalia Kuikka added a fourth goal for Portland early in the second half.

    ___

    AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.