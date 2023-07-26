Kansas football lineman charged in connection with alleged bomb threat

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings
Sports

Kansas football lineman charged in connection with alleged bomb threat

 
Share

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas football offensive lineman Joseph Krause made his first court appearance Tuesday after he was charged with allegedly making a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a stadium.

Krause has been charged with making an aggravated criminal threat Monday. The university stadium and two other sports complexes were evacuated without incident, university police told The Kansas City Star.

Krause does not yet have a lawyer. But he told a judge Tuesday that he plans to find representation in the next two days. No attorney was listed for him in court records as of Tuesday.

Other news
FILE - Northwestern linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) celebrates after intercepting a Penn State pass during an NCAA college football game Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. Northwestern will not have any players at the Big Ten’s annual media days this week after the three who were scheduled to attend opted Tuesday, July 25, to back out because of hazing scandals that have engulfed the school. Gallagher, defensive back Rod Heard II and receiver Bryce Kirtz said in a statement they made the “very difficult” decision after consulting with interim coach David Braun, their parents and teammates. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
Northwestern players opt to forgo Big Ten media days in wake of school’s hazing scandals
Northwestern will not have any players at the Big Ten’s annual media days this week after the three who were scheduled to attend opted Tuesday to back out because of hazing scandals that have engulfed the school.
FILE - Newly hired Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key holds up a jersey during a news conference, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. The arrivals of Key and and Louisville's Jeff Brohm this year mean that nearly half the ACC's coaches have turned over in the past two seasons, compared to the 2021 season when all 14 football coaches returned to the job. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)
Georgia Tech’s Key and Louisville’s Brohm aim to deliver 1st-year spark to alma maters
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key and Louisville’s Jeff Brohm are the two new coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Both are leading their alma maters.
FILE - Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips answers a question during an NCAA college football news conference at the ACC media days in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Phillips says he never “condoned or tolerated inappropriate conduct” against athletes as Northwestern's athletics director in the wake of that school's hazing scandal, which has led to at least three lawsuits and the firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips says league benefitting from recent ‘difficult’ conversations
The Atlantic Coast Conference has been facing questions about its financial picture. It’s enough of an issue to raise uncertainty about the long-term future of the league.
FILE - Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, left, runs onto the field before the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida A&M has banned its players from the team's facilities after a rap video featuring some Rattlers was shot in their locker room without proper permission being granted. Coach Willie Simmons told The Associated Press on Saturday, July 22, 2023, the team facility, weight room and access to the stadium field were off limits to all the players until he and the administration could sort out who was involved in the video shoot. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File_
Florida A&M picked over Jackson State in SWAC East, days after rap video controversy
Jackson State is no longer the Southwestern Athletic Conference front-runner. And Florida A&M has something to talk about other than a locker room rap video.

Making an aggravated criminal threat is a felony punishable by a minimum of two-and-a-half years in prison, a fine of $300,000 or both.

Krause has been on the team for three seasons as a walk-on. He has not played a game since 2020.