Three found dead at campsite were members of Colorado Springs family who planned to live ‘off grid’

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS strike averted
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
U.S. News

Three found dead at campsite were members of Colorado Springs family who planned to live ‘off grid’

By SAM METZ
 
Share

The decomposed and partially mummified bodies of three people who were recently found at a remote western Colorado campsite were two adult sisters and one woman’s 14-year-old son, Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes said.

The deceased are Christine Vance, 41; Rebecca Vance, 42, and Rebecca’s son, all from Colorado Springs. Two were found in a tent down the road from a campsite in the Gunnison National Forest about nine miles (14.5 kilometers) from Ohio City, Colorado, Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes said in an interview Tuesday. Officials have not named the son because he is a minor.

Their bodies showed signs of malnourishment, with two in the tent and one outside. Though a cause of death has yet to be determined while authorities wait for toxicology reports to be processed, the group may have succumbed to starvation, freezing temperatures or carbon monoxide poisoning from trying to make fire to stay warm, Barnes said.

Other news
In this image taken from video provided by the Colorado Judicial Branch, Anderson Lee Aldrich, left, the suspect in a mass shooting that killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub last year, appears in court Monday, June 26, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo., where they pleaded guilty in the attack. The defendant faces life in prison on the murder charges under the plea agreement. (Colorado Judicial Branch via AP)
Victims confront Colorado Springs gay nightclub killer, calling shooter a monster and a coward
One-by-one, victims stood in a Colorado courtroom to confront the person who pleaded guilty to murdering five people and injuring 17 others in a shooting last year at a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community.
Wyatt Kent, center front, a performer at Club Q during a mass shooting in November 2022, hugs a person outside the courthouse after a hearing for the shooting suspect Monday, June 26, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The suspect pleaded guilty in the attack that left five people dead and wounded others just before Thanksgiving Day 2022, at the longtime sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community in this mostly conservative city. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant
The person who killed five people and pleaded guilty in a 2022 mass shooting at a LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs has been sentenced to life in prison.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters as he faces backlash for remarks he made about white nationalists in an interview about his blockade of military nominees, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Tuberville continues to hold up a slew of military appointments over his opposition to Pentagon abortion policies, which provide travel funds and support for troops and dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Alabama senator says Space Command prefers Huntsville for HQ, but command has no comment
Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville says the top general in charge of U.S. Space Command told him during a meeting Wednesday that Huntsville, not Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the preferred location for its new headquarters.
This photo provided by Talija Campbell shows a desperate text message exchange between Campbell and her husband, Qualin Campbell, who indicated that he had been taken hostage, in Colorado Springs, Colo., Friday, June 2, 2023. Qualin Campbell, whose tattooed arm is seen in the foreground, and the other man shown, who is unknown, were later found dead in Campbell's car. (Talija Campbell via AP)
Wife of slain man says police didn’t respond to her 911 report that he had been taken hostage
A woman who received a desperate text from her husband indicating he had been taken hostage says she called 911 but that police didn’t respond until about an hour later, by which time he had been shot and killed.

The three likely started camping in July 2022 and died sometime over the winter. Family members told Barnes that the group embarked on a trip last summer and planned to live “off the grid.”

After a hiker found a body outside the tent earlier this month, deputies began investigating the site to identify the bodies. At the campsite alongside the bodies were empty food cans, books and a restroom area, Barnes said. It appeared they had begun to build a “lean-to” type shelter but not finished by the time last year’s harsh winter began, he said.

“I wonder if winter came on quickly and suddenly they were just in survival mode in the tent,” Barnes said. “They had a lot of literature with them about outdoor survival and foraging and stuff like that. But it looked like they supplied at a grocery store.”

Authorities did not find any vehicle or firearms at the campsite with the bodies.