Man on parole convicted in triple killing in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man was convicted Thursday in a triple homicide in Kansas City that occurred while he was on parole after a previous murder conviction.

Victor Sykes, 47, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action on Oct. 17, 2019, deaths of Larona T. Jones, Larry T. Barnes and Brandy Jones at a Kansas City house.

Officers responding to gunshots found Barnes’ body outside a home, while the other two victims were dead inside, prosecutors said.

Barnes and Sykes got into an argument outside while Lynnsey Jones was inside the home smoking marijuana with two of the victims, according to court documents.

Sykes yelled at Lynnsey Jones to come outside and told her to shoot Barnes, who was the ground, according to the prosecutor.

Lynnsey Jones was convicted in November 2021 of killing all three victims and is currently serving three life sentences.

Sykes will be sentenced on April 4.

The probable cause document noted that Sykes was on parole for a murder in Kansas when the shootings occurred.