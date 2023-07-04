Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Neymar fined
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
U.S. News

Three men missing from boat in the Mississippi River in Minnesota

 
RED WING, Minn. (AP) — Officials in Minnesota were searching Tuesday for three men who went missing from a fishing boat in the Mississippi River.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said that around 7:30 p.m. Monday, a 911 call reported that a man fell into the river while fishing near the town of Red Wing, at a point where the Vermillion and Mississippi rivers meet. Authorities believe that the two other men jumped into the river to try and rescue him. None of the men resurfaced, according to the caller.

The search was called off just before 9 p.m. and resumed Tuesday morning. Rescue crews from several neighboring jurisdictions are helping with the search.