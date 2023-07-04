Woman, 2 children dead in Missouri shooting; man with possible self-inflicted wound hospitalized
ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — A woman and two children died in a shooting inside a Missouri home.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the St. Louis County town of St. Ann. Police Chief Aaron Jimenez told KTVI-TV that officers found a teenage boy dead in the kitchen, a woman dead in the garage, and a 5-year-old girl gravely injured in the living room. The girl died later at a hospital.
A teenage girl was shot in the hand. She is expected to recover.
Other news
The Fourth of July holiday takes on a different meaning for the Highland Park community this year. One year after a shooter took seven lives at the city’s annual parade, community members are planning to honor the victims and reclaim the space to move forward.
Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Beyond medical bills in the millions and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of changes showing how their lives have been upended by violence.
Police in Kansas now say 11 people were hurt over the weekend when a gunman opened fire inside a Wichita nightclub. Meanwhile, a St.
Police also found a man with what Jimenez described as a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jimenez said the man had apparently barricaded himself in the home. He was taken to a hospital but his condition wasn’t immediately known.
Police said more information would be released later Tuesday.