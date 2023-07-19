A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Sports

Thunder sign coach Daigneault to multiyear contract extension after play-in berth

 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed coach Mark Daigneault to a multiyear contract extension after emerging as one of the NBA’s most improved teams last season.

General manager Sam Presti announced the deal Wednesday but did not disclose the terms, per team policy.

Daigneault led Oklahoma City to a 40-42 record and a play-in tournament victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in a season when the Thunder were widely expected to struggle, especially after No. 2 draft pick Chet Holmgren suffered a foot injury and missed the entire season. Oklahoma City’s 16-win improvement ranked second in the NBA, and Daigneault finished as runner-up in league coach of the year voting.

Daigneault was promoted to head coach in November 2020 after spending five seasons at the helm of the Oklahoma City Blue, the team’s G League affiliate, and serving as a Thunder assistant in 2019.

Daigneault led the Blue to three straight division titles and four playoff appearances before joining the Thunder bench.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports