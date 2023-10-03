Thuram scores to help Inter beat Benfica 1-0 and go joint top of Champions League group
Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Champions League, Group D soccer match between Inter Milan and Benfica, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram, left, celebrates with his teammate Benjamin Pavard after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Champions League, Group D soccer match between Inter Milan and Benfica, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez attempts a shot at goal in front of Benfica’s Nicolas Otamendi and misses during the Champions League, Group D soccer match between Inter Milan and Benfica, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League, Group D soccer match between Inter Milan and Benfica, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Inter Milan’s head coach Simone Inzaghi, left, congratulates his player Marcus Thuram, right, after is substituted by Inter Milan’s Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League, Group D soccer match between Inter Milan and Benfica, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco, foreground, runs with the ball past Benfica’s Angel Di Maria during the Champions League, Group D soccer match between Inter Milan and Benfica, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
MILAN (AP) — Marcus Thuram made his mark in the Champions League to help Inter Milan get its campaign up-and-running with a 1-0 win over Benfica on Tuesday.
Thuram scored in the 62nd minute for his first goal in the competition for the Nerazzurri. He has two goals and six assists in Serie A in a fantastic start at Inter for the 26-year-old player, who is the son of former Parma and Juventus defender Lilian Thuram.
The goal came shortly after Inter’s top scorer Lautaro Martínez hit the woodwork twice in the space of six minutes.
The result lifted Inter — last season’s runner-up — level on points with Group D leader Real Sociedad, which won 2-0 at Salzburg. Benfica was bottom with zero points from two matches.
Both Inter Milan and Benfica have had strong starts to their domestic seasons but would have been expected to do better in their Champions League openers.
Inter needed a last-minute equalizer from Martínez to snatch a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad, while Benfica lost 2-0 at home to Salzburg after playing almost the entire match with 10 men.
