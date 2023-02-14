PGA Tour heads to Riviera in LA to wrap up West Coast swing

FILE - Tiger Woods tees off of the 3rd hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament on Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Woods is returning to competition for the first time without the use of a cart since July, announcing Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, that he will play next week at Riviera in the Genesis Invitational. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski, File)

FILE - Tiger Woods tees off of the 3rd hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament on Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Woods is returning to competition for the first time without the use of a cart since July, announcing Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, that he will play next week at Riviera in the Genesis Invitational. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski, File)

PGA TOUR

GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Riviera CC. Yardage: 7,322. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Previous winner: Joaquin Niemann.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the WM Phoenix Open.

Notes: Tournament host Tiger Woods is playing for the first time since the British Open. It’s his first time competing in a regular PGA Tour event since the Zozo Championship in October 2020. ... This is the second straight elevated event with a $20 million purse and features everyone available from the top 20 in the world. Cameron Smith, now with LIV Golf and No. 4 in the world, is the only one missing. ... Scottie Scheffler is back to No. 1 in the world. That means for the 14th consecutive year, no one who starts a year at No. 1 will stay there for the entire year. Woods in 2009 was the last to do it. ... This is the third time in seven tournaments this year the previous winner is not back to defend his title. Joaquin Niemann, now with LIV Golf, won last year. ... Lanny Wadkins holds the 72-hole record at Riviera set in 1985 at 264. It’s the oldest tournament scoring record on the PGA Tour. ... Riviera is the course Woods has played the most times (11 as a pro) without ever winning. His best finish was a tie for second in 1999.

Next week: Honda Classic.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CHUBB CLASSIC

Site: Naples, Florida.

Course: Tiburon GC (Black). Yardage: 6,909. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stephen Ames.

Last week: Stephen Ames won the Hassan Trophy II.

Notes: Stephen Ames is not in the field for the Chubb Classic after winning last week in Morocco. He leads the Schwab Cup by $500 over Steve Stricker, who won the season opener in Hawaii last month. Stricker is playing this week. ... Bernhard Langer has another chance this week to tie the PGA Tour Champions career victory record of 45 held by Hale Irwin. The 65-year-old German last won in November for his 44th win. ... Chubb is in its 25th year as title sponsor, the longest continuous title sponsor on the PGA Tour Champions. It announced an extension through 2025. ... This is the first Champions event on the U.S. mainland. After a week off, the circuit moves to the West Coast for three tournaments. ... Padraig Harrington makes his PGA Tour Champions debut in 2023. He spent the early part of the year on the European tour.

Next tournament: Cologuard Classic on March 3-5.

EUROPEAN TOUR

THAILAND CLASSIC

Site: Chonburi, Thailand.

Course: Amata Spring CC. Yardage: 7,505. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $333,333.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to Dubai leader: Victor Perez.

Last week: Ockie Strydom won the Singapore Classic.

Notes: The tournament features young and old from the host country. An amateur exemption was given to TK Ratchanon, the 15-year-old who won an Asian Tour event last year. Also playing is 53-year-old Thongchai Jaidee, who has 17 wins that count toward the world ranking. ... Takumi Kanaya is in the field after winning last week on the Asian Tour in Oman. ... Also in the field is Taiga Semikawa, who played three times on the PGA Tour earlier this year and made the cut twice. Semikawa won twice on the Japan Golf Tour last year while still in college. ... Kazuki Higa is in the field as he tries to improve his ranking with hopes of qualifying for the Match Play next month. ... Robert MacIntyre of Scotland is hopeful of piling up points in his bid to play in his first Ryder Cup. He is playing the Thailand Classic this week, along with last week’s runner-up, Sami Valimaki of Finland.

Next week: Hero Indian Open.

https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Brooke Henderson won the Tournament of Champions.

Next week: Honda LPGA Thailand on Feb. 23-26.

Race to CME Globe leader: Brooke Henderson.

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Rhein Gibson won the Astara Golf Championship.

Next tournament: Club Car Championship on March 23-26.

Points leader: Chandler Phillips.

OTHER TOURS

Asian Tour: International Series Qatar, Doha GC, Doha, Qatar. Defending champion: New tournament. Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-7 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Royal Greens Golf & CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Defending champion: Georgia Hall.

Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour: SDC Open, Zebula Golf Estate & Spa, Limpopo, South Africa. Defending champion: Clément Sordet.

PGA Tour of Australasia: TPS Sydney, Bonnie Doon GC, Pagewood, Australia. Defending champion: Jarryd Felton.

