Cabrera hits go-ahead single in 10th as the Tigers rebound to beat the Angels 5-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers recovered to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Saturday night after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth.

Earlier in the day, the Angels announced Shohei Ohtani will have surgery soon on the ligament tear in his pitching elbow after the two-way star was ruled out for the rest of the season due to an oblique injury.

Sawyer Gipson-Long struck out 11 in his second major league start and Zack Short hit a three-run homer for the Tigers. They led 4-1 in the ninth before closer Alex Lange gave up Jared Walsh’s two-run homer and Brett Phillips’ solo shot.

Gipson-Long allowed two hits over five innings after winning his debut Sunday. Detroit won for the fifth time in seven games, improving to 10-5 since Aug. 31.

Cabrera’s single toward the right-field corner against José Soriano (1-3) leading off the 10th scored automatic runner Kerry Carpenter from second base.

Will Vest got three outs for his second career save and first this season.

Tigers third baseman Tyler Nevin, son of Angels manager Phil Nevin, reached base three times on two hits and a walk. His bid for extra bases in the 10th was denied by Phillips, who made a catch at the wall in right-center.

Angels rookie Nolan Schanuel homered and had three hits. He has reached base in all 21 major league games he has played in, extending his club record. It is the longest on-base streak to start a career since the Christopher Morel went 22 games for the Chicago Cubs last year.

Walsh hit his third home run of the season and second in two nights to get the Angels within a run in the ninth. Phillips tied it with a two-out drive to right-center off Lange (7-4), who ended up with the win.