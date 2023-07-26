U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, testifies before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Sports

Tigers and Angels postponed due to forecasted severe weather

By DAVE HOGG
 
DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to forecasted severe weather.

The announcement was made 4 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch, easing fears of a traffic jam because of a Beyonce concert set to be occur simultaneously at adjacent Ford Field.

The game will be played as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday starting at 1:10 pm. The Tigers are expected to start right-hander Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.49 ERA) and righty Matt Manning (3-1, 3.19) while the Angels pitch left-hander Patrick Sandoval (5-7, 4.16) and righty Chase Silseth (2-1, 4.44).

No announcement was immediately made about which pitchers would start the first game.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports