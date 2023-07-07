Tigers activate outfielder Alex Faedo and pitcher Akil Baddoo ahead of series versus Blue Jays

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
Sports

Tigers activate outfielder Alex Faedo and pitcher Akil Baddoo ahead of series versus Blue Jays

By DAVE HOGG
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers activated outfielder Akil Baddoo and pitcher Alex Faedo from the injured list on Friday ahead of their series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team has recently welcomed back several key players to the lineup.

Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal (elbow) made his season debut on Tuesday, pitching four hitless innings, while lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (finger) returned from a five-week absence on Wednesday.

Other news
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (13) greets relief pitcher Chasen Shreve after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Báez’s 2-run single in 1st starts Tigers to 9-0 rout of A’s. 10th time Oakland shut out
Javier Báez had a two-run single in the first inning, All-Star Michael Lorenzen combined with three relievers on a four-hitter and the Detroit Tigers routed to the Oakland Athletics 9-0.
Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Tigers to get back Faedo, their 3rd starting pitcher in 4 days, on Friday
Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Faedo will come off the 15-day injured list to start Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Oakland Athletics' Esteury Ruiz connects for a two RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Noda helps the Athletics get off to a quick start in a 12-3 rout of the Tigers
Ryan Noda homered in a three-run first inning and the Oakland Athletics went on to rout the Detroit Tigers 12-3 on Wednesday night.
Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Pitcher Tarik Skubal returns for Detroit Tigers after 11-month absence
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal made his first major-league start in 11 months when he faced the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Faedo (finger) had been sidelined since June 3, while Baddoo (quad) had been out since June 9. Center fielder Riley Greene (leg) is expected to be activated on Saturday.

Faedo was 1-3 with a 5.54 in five starts before his injury, while Baddoo was hitting .231 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 24 games.

Greene led the Tigers in most offensive categories before getting hurt, and still leads in batting average (.296) and on-base percentage (.362).

Faedo and Baddoo were in the lineup Friday against Toronto.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports