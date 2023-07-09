Jansen, Lukes lead Blue Jays to dramatic win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Nathan Lukes’ RBI double in the 10th inning helped the Toronto Blue Jays finish off a 4-3 comeback victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Blue Jays trailed 3-1 with two outs in the ninth, but Matt Chapman walked and Danny Jansen hit a homer over the Toronto bullpen in left-centerfield. The home run, his 11th of the season, came off Tigers closer Alex Lange, who finished Detroit’s combined no-hitter with a perfect ninth inning on Saturday.

Daulton Varsho started the 10th with a grounder to second and Zack Short threw out extra runner Alejandro Kirk at third, but Lukes followed with an RBI double off José Cisnero (2-2).

Jordan Romano retired the Tigers in order for his 26th save.

Tarik Skubal pitched four scoreless innings in his second start since missing 11 months with an elbow sprain. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five.

The Tigers are 3-16 against the American League East this season.

The Blue Jays quickly prevented a second no-hitter as Whit Merrifield flicked Skubal’s second pitch into shallow centerfield. It was also the first hit Skubal had allowed this season after he pitched four hitless innings in his return.

Miguel Cabrera gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead with an RBI single - his 3,128th career hit - in the second and Riley Greene made it 2-0 with a solo homer in the third.

Zach McKinstry, Greene and Spencer Torkelson all singled to start the fifth, giving Detroit a 3-0 lead and ending Bassitt’s day. Greene has reached base six times - four hits and two walks in nine plate appearances since returning Saturday from a leg injury.

Chapman led off the seventh with a triple and scored on Alejandro Kirk’s groundout, cutting the margin to 3-1,

A LONG STREAK

Skubal has gone 26 innings without allowing an earned run - a streak that will have been over a year old by the time he makes his next start. Skubal finished his July 13 start against the Kansas City Royals with a scoreless sixth inning, then pitched 17 straight innings without an earned run before his last appearance on Aug. 1.

He has pitched four scoreless innings in each of his starts since returning from injury.

UP NEXT

Both teams are off for the All-Star break.